Crewe Alexandra loan man Scott Robertson has returned to Celtic, as announced by their official club website.

Crewe Alexandra’s loanee has gone back to his parent club to undergo his rehabilitation.

Robertson, 20, has had an operation but is out of the rest of the season.

The Railwaymen have wished him “well with his recovery” and have thanked him for his services.

Crewe Alexandra spell

Crewe Alexandra landed the youngster last summer to add more competition and depth into their options in central midfield.

He made his debut for David Artell’s side in late August against Shrewsbury Town in the Papa John’s Trophy and went on to make 23 appearances for the Cheshire outfit in all competitions, chipping in with a couple of goals.

However, he picked up an injury in January and has now played his last game for the Alex which is a blow for them going into the final stage of the campaign.

Robertson has been on the books at Celtic since 2009 and has risen up through the academy of the Glasgow giants. He was handed his first-team debut by the Hoops at the age of just 18 in a Europa League clash against CFR Cluj in December.

That was his first and only senior appearance for the Scottish Premiership side to date as he went on to have spells in League One with Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers last term to get some experience.

He will now be looking to get fit for next season and Celtic have a decision to make on his next move.