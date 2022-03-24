West Brom youngster Taylor Gardner-Hickman has received an England U20 call-up after some fine performances this season, and Baggies boss Steve Bruce was full of praise when speaking about the achievement.

The Baggies were off to a flying start in the early stages of the season and were looking like serious promotion contenders until form dipped in the New Year, leading to the sacking of Valerin Ismael.

Bruce was then appointed in his place and the Midlands side still haven’t been able to recoup the momentum, but they look to be finding their feet now after some promising recent games.

Gardner-Hickman, 20, has featured in 13 Championship games for West Brom this season and has earned plaudits from fans and the club staff.

The midfielder has played almost every minute of the past four games, in which Bruce’s side have gone unbeaten in all of them after not winning in seven games.

He has played at U18 and U23 level before becoming an academy graduate and now sees himself in the England U20 set-up for the already underway international break.

Bruce has expressed his ‘delight’ for Gardner-Hickman and his call-up on the official West Brom website earlier today:

“I’m delighted for Taylor that he’s been selected for England. I’m also delighted for the club and the academy,” he said. “It gives all of the staff at the academy who have put a lot of hard work into the kid that little bit of satisfaction. “To get an England call at the age of 20 – he must be thinking the world is a great place. “There’s nothing better as a manager than picking a young player who will give you energy, appetite and desire. That’s something all the supporters appreciate. “The thing about Taylor is that he’s had to handle the situation this season. It’s not easy to come into a team which is a little bit short of confidence. It’s much easier putting a young lad in when the team is playing well. “He’s had a wonderful start with me. He’s got to keep his feet on the ground which I’m sure he will, and I’ll help keep his feet on the ground too. “We’re delighted with his progress, but we’re pushing him to get better and better.”

Fight for play-offs…

West Brom are seven points adrift of Blackburn Rovers, who occupy the last play-off spot in 6th.

Bruce’s side have Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest still to play, but other than that, they have winnable games against some bottom-half teams. But, the play-off race is as close as ever, with 10 points separating 6th place and 14th place, so either way, it will be tough for the Baggies to break into the top-six.

With Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Millwall all on good form, West Brom look one of the least likely candidates to sneak into the promotion race, but, it isn’t out of question.