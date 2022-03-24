Preston North End loan ace Cameron Archer is attracting interest from two Bundesliga clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.

Archer, 20, has been a standout performer in Aston Villa’s youth academy for some time now, and he has been given the chance to flourish in the Championship this year.

The striker joined Preston North End in January and since then, he has netted five goals in 12 games for the Lilywhites, showing exactly why he is touted as one of the country’s top attacking talents.

Now, it has been reported that Archer’s exploits at Deepdale are attracting interest from elsewhere ahead of the summer.

As per a report from the Express, Archer is on the radar of two unnamed Bundesliga clubs.

The report adds that a ‘whole host of second-tier clubs’ are weighing up loan swoops for the Aston Villa striker in the summer, but it is interest from Germany’s top-tier that will surely catch the eye.

Archer’s role with Preston

Lowe has mainly operated with two strikers since his arrival at Deepdale, and Archer has slotted into his attack since his loan arrival.

Often operating alongside Danish star Emil Riis, Archer has put his natural attacking instincts on display with Preston. His pace and ability to elude defenders has made him a nuisance for Championship defenders this season, and his impressive goal tally shows that he has the potential to be a top-class striker in the future.

For now though, his main focus will be on seeing out the season with Preston in impressive fashion before waiting on word of Aston Villa’s plans for him next season.