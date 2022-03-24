Bristol City’s Kasey Palmer is ‘almost certain’ to leave the club this summer, as detailed in a report by Bristol World.

Bristol City are expected to cut ties with the attacking midfielder at the end of this season.

Palmer, 25, still has another year left on his contract at Ashton Gate but has fallen down the pecking order under Nigel Pearson.

He was targeted by Birmingham City in the January transfer window, as per a previous report by Bristol World who claimed the Blues were ‘very keen’ on him, but he ended up staying with the Robins.

Bristol City spell to date

Bristol City landed Palmer back in 2019 to add more competition and depth going forward and he has since made 79 appearances for the Championship outfit in all competitions to date, chipping in with eight goals.

He spent the last campaign on loan with fellow second tier side Swansea City before returning to his parent club last summer.

His game time has significantly dried up over recent times and he has only played eight times for the Robins this term.

Palmer rose up through the youth ranks at Chelsea but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League giants. Instead, he gained plenty of experience out on loan at Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers before his permanent switch to Bristol City.

He could do with a change of scene this summer and a fresh start somewhere else to get his career back on track.

His current club have him under contract for another 12 months though and may have to take a financial hit if he was to depart.