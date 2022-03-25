Sheffield Wednesday are sitting 7th in League One, with a definite chance of reaching the play-offs.

While Darren Moore and his staff’s thought are on the goal of getting promoted, they will surely be thinking about next season and where they need to improve.

This will be affected by the league they find themselves in, but there are certain areas they need to concentrate their recruitment on.

Here we take a look at three positions Sheffield Wednesday need to bolster next season…

Goalkeeper

This season, Burnley loanee Bailey Peacock-Farrell has impressed between the sticks. But the issue for Moore is that Peacock-Farrell is only on loan, and his future at Burnley is unknown.

Other Owls ‘keepers, Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson, may both feel their time is up at the club. Wildsmith has been back-up for the Owls and has rarely featured, while Dawson has impressed on-loan at Exeter City — Dawson has said he is loving his time there.

Moore ended last summer with three first-team ‘keepers, he may start this summer with zero.

Wing-backs

Moore has made it clear he wants to play 3-5-2 with the Owls, rarely switching away from the formation this season.

He now seems to have settled on Marvin Johnson and Jack Hunt as wing back starters, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing as back-up for either side.

Moore would be wise to add further backup in these areas as they can be demanding roles, and you can’t expect Johnson and Hunt to deliver high-energy performances week-in-week-out given the midweek fixtures as well.

Centre-back

This position, until recently, has been a real issue for the Owls all season. With Moore wanting to play three at the back, we have seen the likes of Johnson and Callum Paterson playing as makeshifts centre-back — both doing a decent job to their credit.

In January, they recruited well, bringing in Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean on loan. Storey has been impressive since joining, slotting in easily and showing he has the qualities to play in a three. Dean started well, but an injury has kept him out for over a month, he is nearing a return.

The likes of Dominic Iorfa and Chey Dunkley have returned recently, increasing Moore’s options for the remainder of the season.

Come the summer, with Storey and Dean returning to their clubs, and no confirmation about their future — Moore may be low on cover, especially playing with three men in there.

Ideally Moore will be able to keep hold of at least one of the two loan defenders. If not, it may be a summer of defensive recruitment.

Up next for Sheffield Wednesday in their play-off push is a home tie against Cheltenham Town on Saturday.