Sunderland striker Ross Stewart earned his first international call-up earlier this week.

Stewart is currently League One’s top scorer with 22 so far this season and has proven himself as a target man who is more than comfortable with the ball at his feet.

He’s also earned the reputation at Sunderland for being a workhorse and whilst this is a great thing to have in the squad, sometimes it does force him out of position.

Stewart will be a part of Scotland’s squad across their two upcoming friendlies this month and the League One top goalscorer admits it’s a long time coming.

He joins Steve Clarke’s Scotland attacking ranks, where he will be competing with Che Adams, Jacob Brown and Lyndon Dykes for a starting spot.

Speaking with Sunderland’s official media channels, Stewart admitted it’s a huge moment for him and his family before stating it has been his dream to represent his country on the international stage. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Alex Neil said to me that he had spoken to Steve Clarke and that Scotland were going to call me up, explaining that he had passed on my details and that I should receive a phone call shortly.

“About 15 minutes later, Steve called to tell me officially and it was probably the highlight of my career so far, as I don’t think there is anything better in football than representing your country.

“It’s a very proud moment for me and for my family – my parents were in disbelief as well, but of course they were delighted, and they will be at Hampden Park for the game on Thursday.

‘I’ve played at Hampden once before for Albion Rovers against Queens Park in League Two, it was only in front of a few hundred people, but it was still a great experience to play there at that stage of my career.

“On days like that in 2016, you always hope to be back one day playing for Scotland and it’s always at the back of your mind – you wonder, ‘what if’.

“Actually doing it will be surreal. It would be a dream come true.”

What could the call-up mean for Sunderland?

The Wearsiders will watch on proudly as Stewart rightfully puts on the Scottish shirt. The extra few minutes for Stewart could help or hinder his season however. On one hand, it could help maintain his sharpness and momentum. Although there’s always that chance he’ll pick up a knock which would seriously damage Sunderland’s chances this season.

With 22 goals so far this season, Stewart and Black Cats fans alike will be hoping he can add to this tally and hit the ground running for his country, whilst avoiding injury at all costs.