Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has announced on Twitter that he is retiring from football following a 22-year career.

The 39-year-old striker has enjoyed a hugely successful career which has seen him bag goals for teams such as West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Rangers, Sunderland and more.

His career saw him hit the net over 300 times and earn himself a place in the top ten all-time Premier League goal-scorers.

This announcement comes as a shock to Sunderland fans as he only recently re-signed for the club following his departure back in 2017.

He featured seven times for the Black Cats this season and whilst he didn’t get on the score-sheet, his experience and influence on the dressing room will have been monumental.

Not only known for his ability on the pitch, Defoe earned himself the ‘legend’ status on Wearside following his heart-warming relationship with Bradley Lowery during his first stint in red and white.

What does this news mean for Sunderland?

Sunderland are now left with two natural strikers in Ross Stewart and Nathan Broadhead, and with Broadhead having missed over 20 games this season through injury, reinforcements may be needed.

It is unknown whether Alex Neil will delve into the free agent market, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt to have an extra man for the final month or so of the League One campaign.

This news will dampen the mood on Wearside, but will unite football fans across the country as we look back on some of his best moments on a football pitch.

Because regardless of your colours, Defoe’s career was undoubtedly legendary.