Preston North End are keen to bring back Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg next season, as detailed in a report by the Liverpool Echo.

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is a fan of the defender and is eager to lure him back for another year.

Van den Berg, 20, has spent the past season-and-a-half with the Lilywhites and has been a key player for them in the Championship.

He is due to return to his parent club this summer.

Popular man at Preston North End

Preston North End signed van den Berg in February 2021 on a deal until the end of the last campaign and he made 16 appearances.

He was then given the green light to extend his stay with the Lancashire outfit for another term and has carried on his impressive performances, playing 42 times so far this season.

Liverpool landed him back in 2019 and he is under contract at Anfield under 2024.

The Holland youth international rose up through the youth ranks at PEC Zwolle and went on to play 23 times for their first-team as a teenager before the bright lights of the Premier League lured him away from the Eredivisie outfit.

Van den Berg has since played four times for Jurgen Klopp’s side and has been gaining plenty of experience out on loan at Preston North End.

The Reds have a big decision to make on his situation this summer as to whether to keep him, send him back to Deepdale or let him go elsewhere to test himself.