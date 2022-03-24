Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says Tottenham Hotspur loan man Nile John’s attitude has been “spot on”.

Charlton Athletic signed the youngster on a loan deal until the end of the season during the January transfer window.

John, 19, was allowed to leave Spurs for the first time his career to date to go and get some minutes under his belt.

However, he is yet to make an appearance for the Addicks’ first-team and hasn’t made the bench over the past few weeks.

Jackson is keen to give him some game time before the end of the campaign though and has praised the youngster’s work ethic, as per a report by London News Online:

“I would like to give him an opportunity before the end of the season. His attitude has been spot on. He is probably the only one in the group who has not had an opportunity.”

He added:

“He trains hard every day and he’s a young lad away from home. Although he’s not had any involvement he has knuckled down and got on with it. For that alone, I think he deserves an opportunity.”

Finally a chance at Charlton Athletic?

John’s spell at Charlton Athletic hasn’t gone to plan so far but Jackson’s latest comments suggest he could be in line for an opportunity before the end of the season.

The youngster has found his pathway into their starting XI blocked by their abundance of central midfield options like George Dobson, Alex Gilbey, Albie Morgan and January recruit Scott Fraser.

John spent time on the books at Brentford as a youngster before switching to Spurs in 2016. He has been a regular for the Premier League at youth levels so far and was handed his senior debut in a Europa League clash against Wolfsberg last term.

The teenager has since played once more in a European Conference League game against Paços de Ferreira before he made his loan move away this past winter.