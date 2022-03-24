Nottingham Forest will be in the market for a new right-back this summer, with loan ace Djed Spence’s time at the City Ground coming to an end.

Spence has been a huge hit since arriving on loan from Middlesbrough, becoming one of the Championship’s standout players.

However, Nottingham Forest will need to have one eye on who will replace him on the right-hand side next season, and Leeds United youngster Cody Drameh should be right near the top of their watchlist.

Impressing with Cardiff City

In a bid to pick up more senior game time away from parent club Leeds United, Drameh linked up with Cardiff City on loan in the January transfer window. Since then, the 20-year-old has nailed down a starting spot in Steve Morison’s side, playing 14 times and providing three assists in the process.

The wing-back has been a revelation in his time in South Wales, providing threat going forward as well as displaying his defensive assurances.

And, despite his level of performance, there is a chance he will be available again in the summer. Recent reports have said Leeds United will review his situation in the summer, but given his desire to play regular football, he may well need assurances over his game time at Elland Road. With Leeds United’s plan for Drameh seemingly undecided still, Forest should be keeping a keen eye on his situation.

A perfect fit for Cooper?

Able to play as both a full-back and wing-back, Drameh would fit into Cooper’s side regardless of which system he opts to deploy.

His ability going forward could see him strike up a similar partnership with Brennan Johnson to the one Spence has formed, and at 20, Cooper’s expertise in helping and developing young talents could be make a move fruitful for all parties.

It remains to be seen what Leeds United have in mind for Drameh next season, but he could be the perfect Spence replacement for Nottingham Forest.