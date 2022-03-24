Blackburn Rovers loan man Reda Khadra is tight-lipped on his future at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Blackburn Rovers swooped to sign the attacker last summer and he was given the green light to leave on loan until the end of this season.

Khadra, 20, has made 28 appearances in all competitions for Tony Mowbray’s side this season and has chipped in with five goals and four assists.

The youngster has a year left on his contract with his parent club but is refusing to be drawn on his future at this moment in time.

He has said, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph:

“With Blackburn, I found a loan club that supports me very well in many respects. I’ve made a big step in my development and I think that has been evident from what I have shown here at Blackburn.

He added: “At the moment, I’m only concentrating on the here and now and on football, everything else we will have to wait and see.”

Hit at Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers brought Khadra in to give them more competition and depth in attacking areas for this campaign.

He has been on the books at Brighton since October 2020 after they signed him to link up with their Under-23s side. The Berlin-born man was handed his first and only senior appearance for the Seagulls to date in a Premier League fixture against Manchester City last term.

Prior to his move to England, he spent four years in the youth set-up at Borussia Dortmund but was allowed to leave on a permanent basis when the Seagulls came calling.

Khadra’s focus at the moment will be on helping Blackburn Rovers gain promotion to the Premier League. They are currently 6th in the league table but have only won twice in their last 11 games.

They lost to relegation threatened Reading in their last game and are back in action on 2nd April against Coventry City.