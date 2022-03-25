QPR have dropped down the table recently, the but play-offs are not out of sight just yet, with promotion still being their end goal this season.

The R’s we’re flying in the early stages of the season, but now find themselves in 8th place of the Championship table with injuries striking the squad from all angles.

We are entering the final stages of the season and many clubs around the EFL will start to make their early recruitment process to prepare for the next season ahead.

Whatever division they find themselves in, Mark Warburton’s side may need to improve in certain positions to take them to the next level.

With a view to next season, we take a look at three positions QPR need to improve in the summer window…

Striker

As it stands, the R’s have three Championship quality strikers in Charlie Austin, Andre Gray and Lyndon Dykes.

But, Gray is on loan from Watford, and at this moment in time is set to depart the club at the end of the season, leaving a gap for a new front-man to arrive.

Austin features mainly on the bench nowadays with Gray preferred to him, whilst Dykes struggles with injuries.

Right-back

QPR currently have Moses Odubajo and Osman Kakay as their right-backs, with both picking up injuries throughout the season.

Odubajo sees his contract at the club come to an end in the summer – he’s been a useful option for Warburton this season and if he can prove hit fitness before the summer, he could easily be handed a new deal

Kakay and Odubajo have 34 league appearances between them this season and the west London side might need to explore different options in the position.

Left-back

Warburton often deploys Lee Wallace and Sam McCallum at left-back, which has been a problem position for the QPR boss since he arrived at the club in 2019.

McCallum signed on loan from Norwich City in the winter and sees his deal expire at the end of the season, leaving space for a new wide defender to enter the side.

QPR should look to bring in a brand new left-back who could solidify that position for years to come.