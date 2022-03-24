Wigan Athletic’s Will Keane is having the “best season of his career”, according to Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny.

Wigan Athletic’s attacker is currently on international duty after receiving another call-up.

Keane, 29, has been on fire for his club side in this campaign and has scored 20 goals in all competitions.

His form has fired Leam Richardson’s outfit to 2nd in the League One table as they eye a return to the Championship.

His International boss Kenny has been impressed and has said, as per a report by Wigan Today: