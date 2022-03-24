‘Best season of his career’ – Wigan Athletic’s Will Keane praised by Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny
Wigan Athletic’s Will Keane is having the “best season of his career”, according to Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny.
Wigan Athletic’s attacker is currently on international duty after receiving another call-up.
Keane, 29, has been on fire for his club side in this campaign and has scored 20 goals in all competitions.
His form has fired Leam Richardson’s outfit to 2nd in the League One table as they eye a return to the Championship.
His International boss Kenny has been impressed and has said, as per a report by Wigan Today:
“Will is having the best season of his career, injury having blighted his career. He’s fulfilling his potential now, he’s not even playing centre forward and he’s got 20 goals.
“He’s been playing in a variety of roles, centre forward on occasion, and has been terrific.”
Found a home at Wigan Athletic
Wigan Athletic signed Keane in 2020 and he managed 11 goals last term to help them survive in the third tier.
The Stockport-born man has had a career plagued with injuries so far and rose up through the academy at Manchester United before going on to play three times for their first-team.
He was loaned out to QPR, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End as a youngster to gain experience before Hull City lured him away from Old Trafford on a permanent basis in 2016.
However, he managed to score only once in 26 games for the Tigers before leaving for Ipswich Town.
Keane has since found himself at the DW Stadium and has become one of the Latics’ key players this term. He will be looking to help the North West club get over the line and promoted to the second tier.
His focus right now will be on his Ireland duties and they are in action this Saturday against Belgium.