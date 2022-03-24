Blackpool defender Richard Keogh is hoping to use the international break as time to step up his recovery to ensure he can return for the final run in of the season.

Speaking to the Blackpool media team, he said is hoping to be back in full training for the game against his old rivals, Nottingham Forest.

Keogh has been out with a calf injury since the game away at Coventry City in February, it has been an injury that has kept him out longer than expected. Keogh came off in the match only as a precaution, but it has kept him out ever since.

Benefiting from the break…

Blackpool aren’t in action now until the first weekend of April, this gives Keogh the time to recover from his injury and begin first team training.

This is all dependent on whether he feels any more discomfort in his groin, which can be a difficult injury to recover quickly from.

Speaking with the club’s media, Keogh said:

“The break is obviously going to benefit me.

“It will give me time to top up my rehab a little bit more and then get back training with the team. By the time the next league game comes around, I should be available.

“I felt a little bit of something in my calf, but it didn’t feel really bad and I kind of carried on for a little bit longer. Maybe that was the wrong thing to do, but that’s probably just in my nature.

“The news was worse than we anticipated, based on my symptoms and how I was feeling. Naturally as a player when the team’s playing well and I was playing well, to kind of receive the news that it’s going to be a little worse than you think is disappointing.”

A boost for Blackpool…

Keogh coming back into the side will be a welcome boost for Blackpool as the season comes to an end.

Since signing on a free transfer last summer, Keogh has been a pivotal part of the Seasiders’ back line, making 25 appearances in all competitions.

He’s used his vast Championship experience to help Blackpool to a comfortable mid-table finish in the Championship.

The now 35-year-old will be keen to make his mark against Nottingham Forest, a team he shared many heated battles against as a Derby County player for several years.

Keogh will be expecting a hostile response from the visiting fans that will be making the trip up to Blackpool in large numbers.

Keogh will have his head down for the next week, trying to ensure he is fully fit for the game on April 2nd.