Hull City youngster Tom Nixon has completed a loan move to Northern Premier League East Division side Pickering Town, it has been confirmed.

Non-league clubs are able to bring in players outside the transfer window, opening the door for some young EFL talents to come through the doors and pick up valuable senior experience away from their parent clubs.

Now, it has been confirmed that Hull City youngster Nixon has headed out to non-league football on a temporary deal.

As announced on the Championship club’s official website, the 19-year-old defender has linked up with Pickering Town, where he will remain until the end of the season.

Nixon is the captain of Hull City’s U23s and has been with the Tigers since last summer, when he arrived from fellow Championship side Stoke City. And, while he is still waiting on his senior debut for the club, he has impressed for the U23s, earning him a place on the bench in Hull City’s EFL Cup tie against Wigan Athletic earlier this season.

On the path to the first-team?

Some of Hull City’s current senior stars have come through the Tigers’ youth ranks.

Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves have become standout stars this season, while left-back Brandon Fleming has also been in and around the first-team over the course of this season.

Although Nixon’s loan move puts him down Northern Premier League East Division and a fair way away from the Football League, he has the chance to test his mettle on the senior scene having spent his career to date in youth football.