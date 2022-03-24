Luton Town have exceeded expectations by a long way this season, and Hatters defender Dan Potts has made an admission on the incredible campaign saying that they’re ‘there for a reason’.

Nathan Jones’ side sit in an incredible position, finding themselves in 3rd place of the Championship table after what has been an unexpected season.

Luton Town have won three of their last four games, surging them up the table from being destined for mid-table to Premier League promotion hunters.

But, only four points separate them from Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough in 7th, so there is still one hell of a job to do to confirm a play-off place.

Top two looks all but out of the question, with Bournemouth sitting six points clear of the Hatters with two games in hand.

Goal contributions have come from all over the pitch this season and Jones will be eager for this to continue until the end of the campaign.

Defender Dan Potts has only featured five times this season, but the 27-year-old has been a key figure in and around the squad.

Here is what the former West Ham United man had to say on the special Luton Town season so far, as per Luton Today:

“It’s nice, it’s a strange one, but we’re there for a reason.

“There’s no luck, there’s no hard luck stories, we’re there on merit, let’s see where we can go, as you deserve to be where you are.

“It’s mad, I said to a few of the boys in there, ‘it could be some story (if they’re promoted).’ We’ve got a nice break now, we can re-energise, rest the legs for a bit as the lads put in big shifts.