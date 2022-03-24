Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says Craig MacGillivray has been “brilliant” in the past couple of games.

Charlton Athletic has kept back-to-back clean sheets in the two wins against Burton Albion and Gillingham.

MacGillivray, 29, made the move to The Valley last summer on a free transfer after parting company with fellow League One side Portsmouth at the end of last season.

He has come under scrutiny at times in this campaign but has caught the eye over recent weeks.

Jackson has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“He has been excellent in the last couple of games. Yeah, questions were asked and all you want from players is a response and I think he’s done that, he’s been brilliant in the last few games.”

Charlton Athletic spell to date

Charlton Athletic lost Ben Amos to Wigan Athletic last June so brought in MacGillivray to take over as their number one, before luring Stephen Henderson back to The Valley as his number two.

The Scotsman has since made 38 appearances in all competitions this term and has kept 14 clean sheets.

He penned a two-year contract with the London club and will be looking to push on next season under Jackson as they look to compete at the top end of the table.

MacGillivray spent three years at Portsmouth from 2018 to 2021 and played 135 times for the Fratton Park club, having previously been at Harrogate Railway Athletic, Stalybridge Celtic, Harrogate Town, Walsall and Shrewsbury Town.

Charlton Athletic are back in action this weekend away at struggling Doncaster Rovers and their stopper will be looking to make it three clean sheets on the spin.

The Addicks are currently 15th in the League One table and are a comfortable 13 points above the drop zone now.