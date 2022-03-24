Middlesbrough reporter Dominic Shaw has said Cardiff City loan man Uche Ikpeazu is likely to be a man “in-demand” this summer.

After signing from Wycombe Wanderers, Ikpeazu quickly endeared himself to Middlesbrough fans.

He managed two goals and one assist in his first three Championship games for the club. However, from there on, his minutes were limited, ultimately falling out of the squad under Chris Wilder. The Ugandan ended up linking up with Cardiff City on loan in January, where he has also become a popular figure.

With the striker down the pecking order under Wilder’s management, questions have been asked about a summer departure from Middlesbrough, and Teesside Live reporter Shaw has now shared a fresh insight.

As quoted by Wales Online, Shaw states that a permanent transfer for Ikpeazu would be Middlesbrough’s preference, stating that he will “likely” have his suitors.

“A permanent deal would be Boro’s summer preference,” he said.

“That was what they wanted in January, only making a late U-turn on sanctioning a loan move in the final hours of the window.

“It’s hard to be sure of an asking price but while Ikpeazu’s year at Boro hasn’t gone to plan, he’s still likely to be in-demand come the summer. He’s experienced at this level now, a real handful but there’s more to his game than his power. He’s got an eye for goal. And his attitude and approach is fantastic.”

What’s the latest from Cardiff City’s end?

It has been said that Middlesbrough will be demanding £750,000 for Ikpeazu this summer, and Wales Online states that the asking price will need to drop further if Cardiff City are to launch a permanent bid in the summer.

As for Ikpeazu, for now his focus will be on breaking into Steve Morison’s starting XI at the Cardiff City Stadium. All nine of his outings for the Bluebirds thus far have come off the bench, managing three goals in the process.

He has shown he is a serious handful off the bench regardless of whether or he finds the back of the net or not, so his goal will be to break into the side over the final eight games of the season.