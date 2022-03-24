West Brom look set to trigger a clause in Jayson Molumby’s loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion to make him a permanent player ahead of next season.

A fresh report from The Athletic (as quoted by Football League World) has revealed West Brom’s plans to make Molumby, 22, a permanent player in the summer.

The midfielder signed on loan from Brighton last summer with a view to a permanent deal. He’s since featured 24 times in the Championship, scoring once having played a rotational role in Steve Bruce’s side of late.

Molumby has played just eight minutes of the last four outings, of which West Brom have gone unbeaten to move back up into 12th and relieve some early pressure that was mounting on Bruce.

Writing for The Athletic, Steve Madeley wrote:

“Matt Clarke’s loan from Brighton will expire, as will Jayson Molumby’s, but there’s a good chance West Brom will trigger a clause to make his [Molumby’s] move permanent.”

One for the future…

Molumby previously spent time on loan with Millwall during the 2019/20 season, and with Preston last time round.

With Millwall in particular, Molumby really impressed, and he arrived at West Brom as a really keen loan signing for the Baggies.

He’s had a bit of a stop-start season so far but at 22, he remains a very young footballer and so the club look set to sign a player with plenty of potential.

Next time round, Molumby will be hoping to nail down a place in the Baggies’ starting XI.

West Brom have eight games of their season remaining – there’s every chance they could close what is a seven-point gap to the top-six bu that looks far-fetched as it stands.

Up next for the Baggies is a trip to Birmingham City after the international break.