Stoke City are expected to cut ties with Joe Allen this summer, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

Stoke City’s midfielder is said to be “keen to make a return closer to his Welsh roots” at the end of this season.

Allen, 32, is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is due to become a free agent at the end of June.

Stoke On Trent Live claim the Potters want him to stay but he is one of their highest earners.

Stoke City stalwart

Stoke City signed Allen back in 2016 and he has since been a great servant to the Staffordshire outfit.

He has made 213 appearances in all competitions since his move to the Bet365 Stadium and has chipped in with 20 goals and 19 assists.

The Wales international stuck by the club despite their relegation from the Premier League in 2018 and has spent the past four years playing in the Championship now.

Allen started his career at Swansea City and rose up through the youth ranks of the Welsh side before going on to play 150 times for their first-team.

He helped the Swans gain promotion to the top flight under Brendan Rodgers in 2011 before he was snapped up by Liverpool a year later.

The midfielder then spent four years at Anfield and won the League Cup in 2016 before his move to Stoke City.

His spell with the Potters appears to be coming to an end in a few months’ time and he has a decision to make on what lies in store.