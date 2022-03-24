Middlesbrough’s goal this season is promotion, but they will already be looking to the summer transfer window to improve their squad, regardless of what division they’re playing their football in next season.

Middlesbrough have made 17 first-team signings this season across two transfer windows, 12 on permanent deals and five loans.

Yet they still may need to improve in certain positions in order to get themselves to the next level and to flesh out their squad.

With a view to next season, we take a look at three positions Middlesbrough must look to bolster in the summer…

Goalkeeper

Last season Boro had Marcus Bettinelli, Jordan Archer and Dejan Stojanovic, and with all three goalkeepers leaving in the summer, albeit the latter leaving on loan, it left the Teessiders in a predicament.

They needed to dip into the transfer market to source two goalkeepers, and with finances tight they opted for Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels on free transfers. The duo were both back-ups at their respective clubs QPR and Brentford and so hadn’t played regular football.

They’ve both been very hit and miss when given the chance, and Middlesbrough should look to strengthen this position in the window.

Wing-back

Isaiah Jones and Marc Bola are natural wing-backs and fit Chris Wilder’s system well. However, elsewhere, their wing-back options are more comfortable as full-backs in a back four.

Neil Taylor, Lee Peltier, and Darnell Fisher could operate out wide as wing-backs if they had to, yet Boro would be better suited dipping into the market to sign someone more comfortable in this position to rotate with Jones and Bola.

Striker

Middlesbrough will be without three of their five strikers next season due to them only being at the club on loan deals.

Andraz Sporar, Aaron Connolly, and Folarin Balogun will return to their parent clubs and so Wilder will be left with Duncan Watmore, Uche Ikpeazu, and Sammy Ameobi.

It is likely they won’t come back in to sign any of their respective striker loanees on permanent deals and so will need to look for a new forward or two in the summer window.