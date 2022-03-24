Andre Gray joined QPR on loan from Premier League side Watford at the start of the season to boost their attacking options.

The striker has scored in three of his last four Championship outings and is starting to hit form at the right time as his side eye a place in the play-offs.

Gray, 30, has netted eight goals this season in 23 appearances, with his overall play being highly appreciated as he looks to help his side break into the top six.

The R’s sit in 8th place of the table after dropping off drastically in the past couple of months, and may want to start planning their recruitment process early.

Gray’s role

The 30-year-old has mainly featured as a lone forward with Dykes being out for the past month with injury.

He has Ilias Chair and Chris Willock either side of him to provide support – two players who are having very impressive seasons.

Gray has been deployed next to Austin in some games too but has mainly been operating on his own over recent times. He has bags of Premier League and Championship experience, and that is seen when he drops deep to receive the ball and link-up with other players around him.

Can a deal be done?

There is no doubt that QPR should do all they can to bring in Gray on a long-term basis but the chances of a deal being struck will depend on what league they are in next season.

It also depends on what division his parent club Watford find themselves in too. If the Hornets are back in the Championship then they may feel they have a striker ready-made for next term.