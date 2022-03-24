Bradford City boss Mark Hughes says they are being “careful” with Elliot Watt and Alex Gilliead.

Bradford City could be without the pair again this weekend.

The Bantams are in action against promotion chasing Newport County at Valley Parade on Saturday.

They have lost all three of their home games under their new manager so far against Mansfield Town, Swindon Town and Port Vale, but have won both away matches at Forest Green Rovers and Hartlepool United.

Hughes has provided this injury update, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus:

“They are not back with the group yet. They’re with the physios but we’ll see how they are when the group comes back together tomorrow.

“We’re being a little bit careful with them. We’ve taken them out of contact and hopefully the injuries they’ve got will settle down.”

Striker Tom Elliott, who is on loan from fellow League Two side Salford City, has also suffered a setback in training.

Bradford City latest

Bradford City don’t really have anything to play for now and are comfortably sat in mid-table. Their focus will be on finishing the season strongly ahead of the next campaign.

They have a few players who are out of contract this summer and they will be playing for their futures between now and the end of the season.

Gilliead re-joined the club last summer on a free transfer after parting company with Scunthorpe United and the former Newcastle United man has made 40 appearances in all competitions this term, chipping in with a single goal and two assists.

Watt has been a key player for the Yorkshire club as well and has played 38 times, playing his part with two goals and two assists.

Getting the pair back for the final stage of the season will be a boost for Bradford City but they are doubts for the visit of Newport County.