Fresh reports coming out of Europe (via HITC) have revealed that Spanish side Sevilla remain keen on signing Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz, with Leeds United still interested too.

Brereton Diaz, 22, is currently on international duty with Chile. The Blackburn Rovers man received a surprise call-up having missed the last seven league outings for Rovers due to an ankle injury.

The Chilean international has scored 20 goals in 30 Championship outings this season and has attracted a number of top flight clubs throughout the campaign.

Sevilla were linked alongside Brereton Diaz earlier in the season before the likes of Leeds United, Newcastle United and Brighton were among the Premier League clubs taking over headlines.

Now though, a report form Estadio Deportivo (via HITC) has revealed that Sevilla remain interested in signing Brereton Diaz this summer, and that Leeds United remain keen also.

Speaking on Brereton Diaz’s form back in December, before the striker picked up his injury, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray had this to say on the striker:

“He’s a big personality in the dressing room now himself. He’s a wonderful footballer, but he’s a wonderful human being first. A brilliant lad. He’s a funny character.

“We’re all delighted for him and it’s great that he can take some accolades.”

What could the summer hold for Brereton Diaz?

Everything seems a bit up in the air at the moment. Blackburn are falling out of the top-six, and missing their star man, who’s been on something of a goal draught so far this year with an ankle injury thrown in there for good measure.

Nevertheless, Brereton Diaz showed so much promise in the first half of the season that it still seems inevitable that he’ll attract interest in the summer.

Mowbray has previously said he wouldn’t stand int he way of a potential Premier League move for the Chilean. But if he can come back to fitness and form with Rovers in the final weeks of the seasons then he could really put a statement in for a summer move, to either the Premier League or potentially somewhere in Europe.