Rotherham United ace Michael Smith has been carrying a toe injury recently and has been playing through the problem to try and help his side towards promotion.

The Millers sit top of the League One table despite being on poor form with one win in their last five outings.

Paul Warne’s side have just come off the back of a shocking 3-0 home loss to Shrewsbury Town, which has left them just four points clear of MK Dons in 3rd.

The international break couldn’t have come quick enough for Rotherham United, with countless players carrying knocks who need to rest up.

As said in a report by Paul Davis (Rotherham Advertiser), Millers top goal-scorer Smith has been managing a toe injury while still taking part in their quest for promotion.

The 30-year-old has netted 22 goals in all competitions for the Yorkshire outfit, assisting seven, and the side aren’t the same without him at all.

Warne took a gamble, signing the towering striker from Bury on a free transfer, after scoring just two goals in 23 outings for his old side.

In his under five year spell at Rotherham United, Smith has netted 57 goals and assisted 21 in 201 appearances.

Smith’s knock adds to a flurry of Millers players injured, especially strikers.

Will Grigg, Freddie Ladapo and Georgie Kelly are all already out with their separate problems, and young Joshua Kayode has just returned from a knock to his knee also.

It isn’t ideal for Warne and he looks to scrape promotion over the line, but nothing can be done about injuries.

Rotherham United still have Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Oxford United and Portsmouth to play next month, with MK Dons and Wigan Athletic breathing down their neck.

Next up for the Millers is a trip to Wembley in the Papa John’s Trophy Final on 3rd April, as they take on Sutton United.