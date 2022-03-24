Sunderland star Patrick Roberts has revealed he would like to remain on Wearside after his initial short-term deal expires this summer.

The 25-year-old dynamic winger signed for the Black Cats in January on a six-month deal, after a deal was struck with Manchester City which saw no fee exchange hands initially.

Sunderland’s new-found relationship with Manchester City this season has helped them bring in two bright prospects onto Wearside and, at times, they’ve really shown their value.

Roberts is already off the mark in a Sunderland shirt after his goal sealed the 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra and he has proven himself as a pacey, tricky, attacking minded player who’s a nightmare for opposition defences.

In a recent interview with Sunderland Echo, Roberts was asked about the possibility of extending his deal this summer, he said:

“That’s obviously the aim but you don’t know what can happen in football.”

Despite already thinking about his future, the former Fulham man revealed he’s still fully focused on helping deliver success this year.

“Right now I can only focus on what we are doing right now and think about that in the future.”

Finally, Roberts revealed he’s had an enjoyable few months on Wearside and he’s enjoying playing in red and white, he added:

“I’m enjoying my time here and just want it to continue.”

Could Roberts and Sunderland be a match made in heaven?

Roberts began his career at Fulham before earning a big money move to Manchester City at 18-year-old for a fee thought to be in the region of £11million.

He then endured a few loan spells away, with his most successful being in Celtic where he scored 15 goals over a two-year loan stint. He then struggled for consistent game time having spells in both Italy and France before joining Sunderland.

With veteran winger Aiden McGeady’s contract set to expire this season, it is unknown, due to injuries and his age, whether a new deal will be on the cards.

And many Sunderland fans would argue Roberts offers the same skillset as McGeady with that little extra speed and intensity due to the ten-year age gap.

The Black Cats have the option of extending Roberts’ contract this summer and with Sunderland’s recruitment team now typically opting for youth, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they saw this as a like-for-like replacement.