Portsmouth’s out of contract duo Callum Johnson and Paul Downing are both likely to leave the club at the end of their deals this summer.

Both Johnson and Downing are currently out on loan having fallen down the pecking order with Portsmouth.

Full-back Johnson has spent the season with Fleetwood Town, while Downing linked up with League Two side Rochdale in the January transfer window.

Now, it has been reported by Hampshire Live that both players are likely to be heading for the exit door on a permanent basis in the summer. The report states that with both Johnson and Downing out of favour and with their deals up in the summer, free transfer moves beckon for both.

New beginnings await

Neither Johnson or Downing have a place in Danny Cowley’s plans, so it makes sense for both to head elsewhere in search of regular game time.

The former has been a mainstay in the Fleetwood Town starting XI this season, operating in a range of roles. Johnson has mainly played in his natural role at right-back, but he has also been deployed as a wing-back and centre-back. He is vastly experienced at League One level and has shown he is more than capable in the division.

As for Downing, his vast amount of League One experience would make him a valuable addition to any League One or League Two defensive department. An injury has disrupted his Rochdale involvement somewhat, but he returned to the starting XI against Mansfield Town last time out.

With both available on free transfers, either one of the duo could prove to be shrewd additions in the summer.