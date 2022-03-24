Liverpool Echo reporter Richard Garnett says that Liverpool will command a ‘sizeable’ fee for Nat Phillips in the summer, with Bournemouth likely’ to pursue a permanent deal for the centre-back.

Phillips, 25, joined Bournemouth on loan from Liverpool in January.

Since, the Englishman has featured seven times in the Championship and has impressed the watching Bournemouth fans, having become an important member of Scott Parker’s starting XI.

And now, Liverpool Echo reporter Garnett has suggested that Liverpool will likely be open to selling Phillips in the summer, but that they would want a ‘sizeable’ fee for the defender.

Garnett goes on write that Bournemouth ‘will likely be interested’ in signing Phillips on a permanent deal, with the Cherries currently sitting in 2nd place of the Championship table and looking likely to earn promotion to the Premier League.