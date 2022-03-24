The Athletic’s Steve Madeley has suggested that West Brom have a ‘break clause’ in Steve Bruce’s current contract.

Bruce, 61, took charge of West Brom on an 18-month deal earlier in the year.

He replaced Valerien Ismael who, despite having the Baggies in the top-six for much of the campaign, had lost the faith of fans.

Since Bruce’s arrival though, West Brom have tumbled down into 12th ahead of this month’s international break, despite a run of four games unbeaten.

Rumours have began to circulate regarding Bruce’s future. Club officials are said to be reconsidering Bruce’s future ahead of the summer and now, The Athletic’s West Brom correspondent Madeley has revealed that the club have a possible break clause in Bruce’s deal.

He wrote (via West Brom News):

“I’ve been told by one source that there is some kind of break clause and I would be surprised if there isn’t, but that’s not something I’ve been able to verify.”