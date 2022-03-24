Preston North End are keeping a close eye on Jordan Storey’s performances on loan with Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Storey, 24, spent the first half of this season at Deepdale but after seeing his game time drop away, he headed left Preston North End to join Sheffield Wednesday on loan in January.

Since then, the defender has been a mainstay in Darren Moore’s side, playing 12 times across all competitions and helping keep an impressive seven clean sheets, including four in his first four games for the club.

Now, with end of the season on the horizon, Preston are keeping an eye on Storey ahead of the next campaign.

The Lancashire Post reports that the Lilywhites are watching the defender’s developments closely before making a decision on what the 2022/23 season holds for him. Ryan Lowe will be down at least one defender with Sepp van den Berg unlikely to return to Deepdale for a third spell, potentially freeing a spot for Storey in the Preston side.

Where would he fit into Lowe’s XI?

Even with van den Berg unlikely to return, there would be competition for a starting spot still.

Patrick Bauer, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes and Bambo Diaby are all options at centre-back, though the latter’s deal is up at the end of this season. Paul Huntingdon is still on the books too, but he hasn’t played this season and sees his contract run out in the summer.

With Sheffield Wednesday, Storey has thoroughly impressed as a right-sided centre-back in a 3-5-2, so there is a role for him in Lowe’s Preston side. However, there will be a battle for a starting spot, so the remainder of this season and pre-season provides Storey with the perfect chance to show why he’s the man to come into the back three.