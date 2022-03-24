Leeds United youngster Leif Davis looks set to make his Bournemouth loan stay permanent in the summer, reports LeedsLive correspondent Beren Cross.

Davis, 22, joined Bournemouth on loan from Leeds United last summer, with a view to making the move permanent at the end of this campaign.

Since, the Englishman has featured 12 times in the Championship for Scott Parker’s side who currently sit in 2nd place of the table, with promotion to the Premier League very much on the cards.

And writing in a recent Q&A, LeedsLive reporter Cross had his say on Davis’ future at Elland Road.

He wrote that Davis ‘will almost certainly be staying at Bournemouth’, going on to write that Davis’ loan ‘was effectively going to be the first year of a permanent deal at the back end of it’.