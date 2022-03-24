Manchester United and Nottingham Forest midfielder James Garner reportedly snubbed the likes of Derby County, Sheffield United and Stoke City to re-sign with Forest last summer.

Garner, 21, is enjoying a second-straight loan spell with Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

The Manchester United youngster has once again impressed, scoring three and assisting four in his 31 league outings so far this season.

Now though, a fresh report from The Athletic (via Football League World) has revealed that Garner had interest from all of Derby County, Sheffield United and Stoke City last summer, but opted for a return to the City Ground.

Garner has once again been influential for the Reds – he’s played a huge part in their rejuvination under Steve Cooper, whose side currently sit in 9th place of the table and with 10 games of the season remaining.

Forest also have games in hand on most of the sides above them, with only three points separating them from Blackburn Rovers in 6th.

A play-off finish certainly looks to be on the cards for them this season, and Garner has played a huge part in that. Though the likes of Sheffield United, Stoke City and Derby County may be ruing their failed pursuit of the Manchester United man last summer.

One for the future…

In Garner, United certainly have a prospect on their hands. Despite being only 21, he’s gained some valuable experience in the Championship over the past two seasons, and he’s blossomed into a fine player.

It seems unlikely that United will send him back down to the Championship again next season. A Premier League loan move looks the next likeliest outcome for the youngster, although he may be eyeing up a place in Manchester United’s first-team.

Either way, he’ll be fondly remember by Forest fans, and he’ll be vital in their bid for promotion this season.