Hull City youngster Rio Dyer has joined Cinderford Town on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Hull City’s midfielder has left the club on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt.

Dyer, 18, will spend the rest of the season with the Southern League Division One South side.

He has followed teammate Macauley Snelgrove out the exit door at the MKM Stadium after he linked up with Cleethorpes Town earlier this week.

One for the future at Hull City

Hull City signed Dyer in June 2020 on a scholarship deal from fellow Championship side Swansea City.

He initially linked up with the Tigers’ Under-18s side and was a hit at that level before more recently making his way into the Under-23s team.

His performances with the East Yorkshire club have alerted the attention of the Wales youth international set-up and he has now represented his country.

Dyer’s loan move to Cinderford is an opportunity for him to be exposed to senior football and Hull City will be hoping his development can be boosted in non-league.

The Tigers have a few players out on loan at the moment such as Andy Smith (Grimsby Town), Ahmed Salam (Linfield), Will Jarvis (Scarborough Athletic), Josh Hinds (Gainsborough Trinity) and Jevon Mills (Falkirk).

They have proven that they provide a pathway into the first-team for youngsters, with the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter, Jacob Greaves and Brandon Fleming becoming regulars.

Dyer will be hoping he can follow suit down the line but for now his focus will be on Cinderford Town’s clash against Bristol Manor Farm on Saturday.