Bournemouth’s Brennan Camp has extended his loan at Eastleigh, as announced by their official club website.

Bournemouth have allowed the defender to remain with the National League club until the end of the season.

Camp, 21, was given the green light to join the Spitfires at the end of last month to get some more experience under his belt and has since made six appearances for his temporary club.

He has done enough to warrant an extension and will now return to his parent club in the summer.

Bournemouth spell

Camp has risen up through the academy at Bournemouth having been on their books since 2007 and was handed him his first professional contract back in 2019.

He was given his first-team debut earlier this season in the Carabao Cup against Norwich City before playing in the FA Cup Third Road versus Yeovil Town in January.

The Scotland youth international has been loaned out to Portland United, Poole Town, Dorchester Town and Weymouth over recent years to get game time and now appears to be doing well at Eastleigh.

It remains to be seen whether he has a chance of becoming a regular with Bournemouth in the future and they have a decision to make on his situation when he returns in a few months’ time.

Scott Parker’s side are eyeing promotion to the Premier League and are currently 2nd in the league table behind table toppers Fulham.

They are six points above 3rd place Luton Town with two games in hand on the Hatters. Next up for the Cherries is a home game against Bristol City.