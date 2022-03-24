Birmingham City have endured another tough season in the Championship, with Lee Bowyer’s side sitting in 19th place of the table.

Birmingham City have once again featured at the lower ends of the Championship table. This season has seen a lot of fan protest against the running of the club, with Bowyer often venting his frustration at the lack of resources at his disposal, and the lack of fight shown by his players.

Blues fans though will be hoping that the next season can be much more fruitful – there’s been a few positives from this season that Bowyer and fans can take into next season, and a number of transfer rumours ahead of the summer too.

Yesterday, reports broke that Birmingham City were interested free agent defender Terrell Thomas, though BirminghamLive reporter Brian Dick played down the rumour on Twitter soon after.

Told there's nothing in this https://t.co/XDaoQrxY7d — Brian Dick (@briandick) March 23, 2022

Blues were also reported last week to have handed a trial to 18-year-old Cheltenham Town prospect Felix Miles, though nothing has since been reported on that front.

Elsewhere, Bowyer is said to be lining up a summer move for Rangers’ Jack Simpson – Football Insider revealed earlier this month that Blues want to sign Simpson in the summer, after failing to bring him in on deadline day last January.

And one of several January signing who bettered the squad was Onel Hernandez. The man on loan from Norwich City has impressed since joining and Bowyer hasn’t been shy in saying that he wants a permanent move for the Cuban, saying last month:

“I’d love to get him [Hernandez] on a permanent. I think he was very good again today.

“But the likelihood of that happening I don’t know, that’s something that Craig [Gardner] will have to speak to Norwich about – well, now.

“We’ll have to see but I don’t know if that will even be possible.”

Lastly, Bowyer revealed that the club were actively looking at free agent signings last month, though it remains to be seen whether the club is still doing so.

Plenty of rumours flying about ahead o the summer then, and fans will be praying that those rumours can eventually come true ahead of the 2022/23 season.