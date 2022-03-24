Oxford United’s Leon Chambers-Parillon has joined Slough Town on loan, as announced by the non-league side.

Oxford United have let the youngster head out the exit door again.

Chambers-Parillon, 20, has made the move to the National League South on a deal until the end of the season.

He is in line to make his debut for his new temporary club this weekend against Braintree Town.

Oxford United story so far

Oxford United swooped to sign the midfielder in 2020 after he had spells in the academies at Luton Town and Aston Villa.

He initially linked up with the U’s on a scholarship deal and was handed his first-team debut in an EFL Trophy clash against Walsall a couple of seasons ago.

Chambers-Parillon made his league debut against Charlton Athletic in the last campaign and has now made a total of eight appearances altogether for Karl Robinson’s side.

He has been loaned out to AFC Rushden and Diamonds, Biggleswade Town, Havant and Waterlooville and Gloucester City since his move to the Kassam Stadium.

The midfielder is now leaving to join a fifth club and will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt between now and the summer.

He leaves behind an Oxford United side who have their sights set on promotion to the Championship. Robinson’s men are currently 5th in the League One table and three points inside the play-offs.

They are out of action now until 2nd April due to the international break and take on Plymouth Argyle in their next game.