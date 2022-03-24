Huddersfield Town’s Naby Sarr has found it hard to get into the team this season.

Huddersfield Town’s success this season has been built on the strong centre-back pairing of Tom Lees and Matty Pearson.

Sarr, 28, has found his route into the starting XI blocked by the duo’s impressive performances and is facing an uncertain future with the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Yorkshire Live reporter Steven Chicken says he expects the defender to leave the club this summer in his Q&A:

“All the current loanees will probably need replacing (Colwill, Sinani and Anjorin), and I expect Naby Sarr will be leaving too.”

Huddersfield Town situation

Huddersfield Town signed Sarr in 2020 after his departure from Charlton Athletic and he was a regular during his first season at the club, scoring four goals in 47 appearances in all competitions.

However, his game time has significantly dried up in this campaign and he has played only 17 times.

His contract with the Yorkshire club is up at the end of this term and he is currently due to become a free agent this summer as things stand.

Carlos Coberan’s side are currently focused on gaining promotion to the Premier League and are currently sat in 4th position in the league table with seven games left to play. However, they are winless in their last three matches and have lost their last two against Millwall and AFC Bournemouth.

Sarr will provide useful depth in their squad for the promotion run-in but it is yet to be known whether he will be staying or leaving at the end of June.