QPR defender Jimmy Dunne has received his first international call-up for the Republic of Ireland.

Dunne, 24, joined QPR from Burnley in the summer.

Since, the Irishman has featured 32 times in the Championship, scoring three goals and becoming a favourite among the QPR supporters for his passionate performances.

Last month, QPR boss Mark Warburton told The Irish Sun that Dunne was due an international call-up, and last night the centre-back received that – he’s set to make his international debut for the Republic of Ireland in their upcoming friendlies v Belgium and Lithuania.

Speaking on Dunne last month, Warburton said:

“But in terms of his ability, on the pitch he has done really well. He’s a very likeable character, he goes about his business and he is physically strong.

“We have done a lot of work with him in terms of his decision-making on the ball and I think you’re seeing his development due to his hard work in that area.

“He has genuinely done very well, shown his quality, the fans like him and he gives everything in terms of effort and application.

“There’s no reason why he shouldn’t get an international call-up.”