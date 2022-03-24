Blackburn Rovers’ Tayo Edun is eyeing a return after the international break, as per the club’s official website.

Blackburn Rovers have been without the wing-back for the past 10 games.

Edun, 23, has been sidelined with an ankle injury that he picked up against Luton Town in January.

His side have win just twice whilst he has been out of action.

Blackburn Rovers have missed him

Blackburn Rovers are clinging to their place in the play-offs by a thread with the likes of Middlesbrough, QPR and Nottingham Forest breathing down their neck below them.

Getting Edun back for their next game against Coventry City will be a big boost going into the final stage of the season with promotion at stake.

Tony Mowbray’s side swooped to sign him last summer in preparation for this campaign after he helped Lincoln City get to the League One play-off final last term.

Edun has made the step up to the Championship with ease and has made 22 appearances in all competitions since his move to Ewood Park, chipping in with a single goal and two assists.

Prior to his move to Lancashire, the former England youth international rose up through the ranks at Fulham and went on to play seven times for their first-team.

A loan spell at Ipswich Town then came about before Lincoln City landed him back in 2020.

Blackburn Rovers have a break from the action this weekend and will be eager to bounce back from their loss to Reading last time out with a positive result against Coventry City on 2nd April.