Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has suggested that Cherries defender Chris Mepham could leave the club in the near future.

Mepham, 24, signed for Bournemouth in January 2019. The Cherries paid £12million for the former Brentford man who’s since racked up close to 70 league appearances for the club.

This season, the Welshman has featured 19 times in the Championship. But he’s featured just once in the last 10 league outings and has been left out of the last three matchday squads by Parker.

And speaking to Bournemouth Echo, Parker has had his say on Mepham’s future at the club, suggesting that the Welshman’s future may lie elsewhere, saying:

“It’s really tough. It’s not only tough for Meps, it’s tough for me as well.

“These are the decisions I have to constantly make. There is good competition there. Nat has come in and done very well. Gary as well.

“I’m very consistent in what I say to the players. It can change very quickly and I think you’ve seen that. Leif Davis wasn’t in the squad for three or four weeks – bang, comes in and starts against Derby.

“So, as always, these players need to carry on being very professional and consistent, while I understand probably not happy. I’m sure Chris is not happy with the situation.

“But it is what it is and he needs to make sure that when his opportunity comes that he takes it and grabs it really.”

A bleak ending…

Mepham arrived at Bournemouth as a highly-rated young defender. In is early days at the club he showed a lot of promise.

He possesses a lot of the modern traits of a defender. Last season though, and this season too, he’s fallen out of form and out of favour.

He was something of a scapegoat last season. Mepham though would’ve been hoping for a fresh start under Parker but that hasn’t been the case, with Mepham now well down the pecking order at the club.

His contract length is unknown, but he signed a long-term deal when he joined from Brentford.

What the summer might hold for him is anyone’s guess. If Bournemouth secure promotion though then it’ll be difficult to make a case for the Welshman staying at the club.