Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says Conor Washington is a “real threat” for his side.

Charlton Athletic have welcomed the attacker back into their side over the past couple of games.

Washington, 28, missed a spell last month with a muscle injury but is fit now.

He scored the Addicks’ opener in their 2-0 win over Burton Albion last time out.

Jackson is pleased to have him back and has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“With Conor in the team it is something that is a real threat at any given moment. When the other team is attacking and they want to be brave and leave Conor in one-v-one situations it is something we can exploit.

“He has got great movement and is excellent on the shoulder, and if there is space to hit then we do look for it.”

Charlton Athletic situation

Washington is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent this summer.

Charlton Athletic have a decision to make on his long-term future and risk losing him for nothing at the end of June when his deal expires.

He joined the London side back in 2020 and fired 11 goals in all competitions last term. He has since chipped in with 10 this term with eight matches left to play.

Prior to his move to The Valley, the Northern Ireland international had previously had spells at Newport County, Peterborough United, QPR, Sheffield United and Hearts.

Washington provides useful competition and depth up front for Jackson and will be looking to have a strong end of the campaign as he is playing for his future.

Charlton Athletic go into this weekend’s away trip to struggling Doncaster Rovers on the back of back-to-back wins over Gillingham and Burton Albion.

They have risen up to 15th in the League One table and are 13 points above the drop zone now.