Middlesbrough have reportedly slapped a brand new, £20million price tag on Djed Spence amid ongoing interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Spence, 21, has enjoyed a stand-out season on loan at Nottingham Forest, and it’s made the Middlesbrough man the target of a number of premier League clubs.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are seemingly the two clubs most interested in making the summer signing, though the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City have both been mentioned, as well as a number of top flight European clubs.

There’s been plenty of reports suggesting that Spence will be moving on in the summer, and plenty of reports estimating how much the Boro man might cost.

However, a fresh from Daily Star (via Express) has revealed that Middlesbrough will command a club-record fee of £20million for Spence this summer.