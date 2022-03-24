Sheffield United ‘are expected to hold another round of contract discussions’ with veteran striker Billy Sharp, claims a report from The Star.

Sharp, 36, has netted 14 goals in 38 Championship outings for Sheffield United this season, in what is his seventh-straight season with the club.

The striker has been an unlikely hero once again this campaign having come back into the side early on in the season, going on to score 14 goals and grab seven assists in the Championship since.

The Blades currently sit in 5th place of the Championship after climbing up the table since the arrival of manager Paul Heckingbottom.

Sharp was reported to be in contract talks with the club last week. Heckingbottom is seemingly in favour of an extension for Sharp but now a fresh report from The Star has revealed that there’s set to be another round of contract talks between Sharp and the club.

The club are looking at completing renewing Sharp’s contract rather than triggering a one-year extension to his deal, claims The Star.