Sunderland Echo reporter Joe Nicholson says there ‘will be a lot of interest’ in Sunderland striker Ross Stewart this summer.

Stewart, 25, has enjoyed a fine season with Sunderland in League One. The Scot joined midway through last season and would score a handful of goals ahead of this campaign, where he’s so far netted 22 in 39 League One outings.

Sunderland fans have fallen in love with the Scot but speaking in a recent episode of The Road Podcast, Sunderland Echo reporter Nicholson suggested that the former Ross County man could be moving on this summer.

He said:

“He’s a stand-alone top scorer at the moment in League One with 22 goals, really impressed with what he’s offered, not just with his goals but with his link-up play, aerial presence, running into the channels, and I think he’s the first player if Sunderland do not go up this season, he’s the one that a lot of Championship clubs will look at him, there will be a lot of interest.”