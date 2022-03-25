Bolton Wanderers’ main focus will be to maintain their top half position in their first season back in League One, but they need to have one eye on next season too.

After dropping crucial points against Morecambe and Plymouth Argyle, Bolton’s play-off hopes look all but over so a top 10 finish is the next realistic target the Trotters, which would still be an impressive achievement.

However, with a view to next season, we take a look at three positions Bolton Wanderers must look to bolster in the summer transfer window…

Centre-back

The position Bolton boss Ian Evatt has to prioritise is a central defender, this has been a weakness as the Trotters have given up too many easy goals through the middle of their defence.

As it stands Bolton only have four centre-backs under contract including Ricardo Santos, George Johnston, Will Aimson and Gethin Jones, so if Evatt wants to continue playing a back-three he will need to add depth to that position.

He may need to add more than one though as Santos is in the last year of his contract and is yet to enter talks to sign a new deal, meaning the Trotters could cash in this summer

Goalkeeper

This has been a problem position since Evatt arrived at the club, going through four starting goalkeepers in two years, and he may need to make that five in three years if he can’t bring current number one James Trafford back on loan next season.

As of right now only Joel Dixon and youth goalkeeper Luke Hutchinson are under contract for the 2022/23 season, and if Bolton want to challenge for the play-offs they will need to find a new keeper in the summer transfer window.

Right-back

Once again, Wanderers have limited options going into next season as Gethin Jones is the only right-back under contract, although winger Lloyd Isgrove has filled in and excelled in that position. If Bolton want to improve they must bolster this position – bringing back Marlon Fossey is an option for Evatt although this could be unlikely as he could yet have suitors in the Championship after an impressive stint at Bolton.