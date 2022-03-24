Early on Wednesday morning, Birmingham City were linked by TEAMtalk to transfer interest in Reading defender Terell Thomas. This reported link said that the Blues were “keeping tabs” on the 26-year-old.

Thomas left bottom-placed League One side Crewe Alexandra earlier this season. He moved to Reading where he has been a part of their Under-23s set-up.

TEAMtalk’s article pushed Birmingham City’s interest in defender Thomas, a player who made the most waves with AFC Wimbledon. He is only at Reading until the summer after signing a six-month deal.

However, local reporter Brian Dick pours some cold water on this story with the following on Twitter:

Told there's nothing in this https://t.co/XDaoQrxY7d — Brian Dick (@briandick) March 23, 2022

Are Birmingham City missing a trick here?

Birmingham City are struggling in the Sky Bet Championship at the moment. With just seven games left, Lee Bowyer’s side are 18th in the table with 42 points to their name.

Whilst not mathematically safe, the points tally they have should guarantee them their second-tier status for next season.

This season has seen the Blues ship 58 goals in their 39 games so far. It’s the 4th-highest amount of goals conceded in the division.

Obviously, with a defensive record like that, Birmingham City will need reinforcements at the back for next season’s campaign. However, according

On the face of it, it is a decision that makes sense. The bulk of Thomas’ experience – 89 games – have come in League One. As a player, he is untested at Championship level.

Birmingham do need a bolstered defence for next season. Yet, you’d expect that they’d be looking at a higher calibre of defender if they are to improve from their showings this season.