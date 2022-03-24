Former Middlesbrough manager and player Jonathan Woodgate has heaped praise on his old side and manager Chris Wilder and backs them to make the play-offs.

Wilder’s Boro sit 7th place in the Championship table and are just two points behind Blackburn Rovers, who currently occupy the last play-off spot.

Their incredible FA Cup campaign came to an end last weekend as they lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the quarter-final, but beat Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on the way there.

Wilder was appointed Middlesbrough manager in the early stages of November, not long after the sacking of Neil Warnock, who had the Boro sat in the bottom half of the table.

Since joining, he has soared up the second-tier table, and they are now definitely in the hat for promotion to the Premier League.

Woodgate managed Middlesbrough for less than a year after a four-year playing career at the club.

Here is what he said when asked about Boro this season, as per Gazette Live.

“He’s changed Middlesbrough’s playing style for the better, and the attractive football is bringing more fans into the Riverside.

“He plays quick attacking football, playing out from the back, creating overloads in the wide areas – the way I think the game should be played. They’re playing good football and it’s been a pleasure to watch it. I think they will get into the playoffs.”

But can Wilder lead them to promotion?

“I think he’s capable,” Woodgate said, “If Wilder had been in charge all season, you’d probably have seen Middlesbrough higher up the table.

“He’ll have a good chance this season and I think he’ll have an unbelievable chance next season, especially if he gets the backing from the club with signings.”

Can they do it?

They definitely have a bigger chance than earlier on in the season. Middlesbrough need to rely on teams around them to slip up considering the table is so close – any team from 7th to 14th realistically have a chance of earning a play-off spot.

Looking at their fixtures, they still have the likes of Fulham, Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town to play, but other than that, the rest are winnable.