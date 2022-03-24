West Brom are hoping to have attacking trio Daryl Dike, Matt Phillips and Andy Carroll back fit after the international break concludes.

The Baggies sit 12th in the Championship table, but the play-offs aren’t out of the question, with the club seven points behind Blackburn Rovers in 6th.

West Brom had an immense start to the season under former manager Valerien Ismael and were looking like serious promotion contenders.

That’s until the form dipped as we entered 2022, leading to the sacking of the ex-Barnsley boss.

Steve Bruce then took over and he hasn’t managed to recoup momentum into the side, and they now find themselves right in the middle of the table.

You could say injuries have played a part, with expensive signing Daryl Dike not playing a single game under the new boss, Matt Phillips being out for around three months and Andy Carroll being inconsistent with fitness.

All three players could be returning after the international break though, reports BirminghamLive.

Dike was scheduled to return before the break, but suffered a late setback and has instead been with the U23 squad.

Phillips is another man who hasn’t played for his new boss due to a fractured toe, whilst Carroll picked up a knock against Fulham, keeping him out of the squad to play Bristol City on the weekend.

Can the Baggies regain form?

Bruce looks to finally be getting the best out of his squad, with two wins and draws.

One of the wins was at home to Fulham, proving that West Brom have the players to hit some real form, and hopefully for them, sneak into a play-off spot.

The only top-ten teams that the Baggies have left to play are Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth – so it is definitely durable.