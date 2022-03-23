MK Dons are likely to revisit their interest in Blackpool midfielder Ethan Robson this summer, Lancs Live has said.

Robson spent the first half of the season on loan with MK Dons, giving him a shot at regular game time away from Blackpool.

However, after half a season and 23 appearances, the former Sunderland midfielder returned to Bloomfield Road in January, with the Tangerines opting to recall him from Stadium: MK to bolster their own options in the middle of the park.

Now, with the end of the season coming closer and with the summer transfer window on the horizon, fresh insight into MK Dons’ position over Robson has emerged.

As per Lancs Live, MK Dons are likely to revisit their interest in Robson in the summer transfer window. The Dons were said to have seen approaches to bring Robson back to Buckinghamshire rejected not long after Blackpool recalled him from his loan, and it seems Liam Manning and co haven’t given up hope of bringing the midfielder back yet.

Robson’s role at Blackpool

Since returning to Bloomfield Road, the Houghton-le-Spring-born midfielder has seen limited action, making only one appearance.

He started in a 1-1 draw against Coventry City in early February but he has been an unused substitute on six occasions.

His lack of action this season has shown that he isn’t seen as a key part of Critchley’s plans at Blackpool, and it remains to be seen if he has a place in them going forward. However, with Manning said to be interested in a reunion, a summer move may beckon for Robson.