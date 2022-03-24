In a season full of change both on and off the field, one constant remains Ipswich Town flyer Wes Burns who’s had an excellent campaign to date.

After arriving from Fleetwood Town in the summer transfer window, the 27-year-old has wasted no time introducing himself to Town supporters.

Comfortable playing as a right-sided attacker or as seen of late at wing-back, Burns offers Ipswich Town a real threat in the final-third with his direct running, goal threat and decision making.

Contributing with 10 goals and six assists already, some people were expecting the former Bristol City man to be called up to the Wales national squad due to his blistering campaign.

One thing that is for certain, if Burns continues this rich vein of form, Wales boss Robert Page will be left with no choice but to give the Ipswich Town man his first senior international call-up

Championship beckons for Burns…

With Ipswich Town finding a new level of consistency under head coach Kieron McKenna, the former Manchester United first-team coach has also brought the best out of Burns.

Averaging 1.6 shots per 90 along with 1.4 successful dribbles and 1.1 key passes (WhoScored), the Welshman has been influential for the Tractor Boys.

Interestingly, six of Burns’ 10 goals have come away from home including a brace against Wycombe Wanderers. If McKenna’s side are struggling to stamp their authority on a game away from home, Burns’ pace on the counter-attack has also proved valuable this season.

Comparing Burns’ numbers to his last campaign at Fleetwood Town, the difference in his passing statistics underline his biggest improvement.

From averaging a passing accuracy of 69.9%, Burns accuracy has increased to 76.4%.

With the prospect of Promotion to the Championship still hanging in the balance for McKenna’s men, don’t be surprised to see Championship clubs circling for Burns’ signature if Ipswich Town fail to win promotion.